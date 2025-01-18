Oregon State hosts Portland after Burnham’s 20-point performance

Portland Pilots (16-3, 5-3 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (9-9, 5-2 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (16-3, 5-3 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (9-9, 5-2 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Oregon State after Maisie Burnham scored 20 points in Portland’s 66-65 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Beavers are 4-1 in home games. Oregon State allows 64.7 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Pilots are 5-3 in conference games. Portland is 13-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

Oregon State scores 61.9 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 61.2 Portland allows. Portland has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Marotte is shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 11.2 points.

Burnham is averaging 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.