Oregon State hosts Pepperdine in conference matchup

Pepperdine Waves (7-12, 1-5 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (14-6, 4-3 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stefan Todorovic and Pepperdine visit Michael Rataj and Oregon State in WCC action.

The Beavers have gone 11-1 at home. Oregon State is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Waves have gone 1-5 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is seventh in the WCC scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Oregon State averages 77.9 points, 5.0 more per game than the 72.9 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Oregon State allows.

The Beavers and Waves meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rataj is shooting 49.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Todorovic is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Waves. Moe Odum is averaging 14 points, seven assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.