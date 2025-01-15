Oregon State hosts No. 16 Gonzaga following Ike’s 21-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (13-5, 3-2 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (13-5, 3-2 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Gonzaga takes on Oregon State after Graham Ike scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 88-75 win against the Washington State Cougars.

The Beavers have gone 10-1 at home. Oregon State is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in conference matchups. Gonzaga scores 87.8 points and has outscored opponents by 18.2 points per game.

Oregon State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Gonzaga scores 24.6 more points per game (87.8) than Oregon State allows (63.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Kingz is shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 11.4 points.

Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.4 points, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.