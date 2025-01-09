Oregon State hosts Dos Santos and San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (8-6, 5-0 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 3-2 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (8-6, 5-0 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 3-2 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits Oregon State after Debora Dos Santos scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 76-60 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Beavers have gone 3-1 at home. Oregon State has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dons are 5-0 in conference play. San Francisco ranks second in the WCC allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

Oregon State’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Dons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Marotte is shooting 23.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 10.8 points.

Freja Werth averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

