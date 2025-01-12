Oregon State defeats Pacific 91-55

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Parsa Fallah had 25 points in Oregon State’s 91-55 victory over Pacific on Saturday night. Fallah…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Parsa Fallah had 25 points in Oregon State’s 91-55 victory over Pacific on Saturday night.

Fallah also contributed five rebounds for the Beavers (13-5, 3-2 West Coast Conference). Nate Kingz scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Michael Rataj had 15 points and finished 6 of 7 from the field.

Lamar Washington led the way for the Tigers (6-14, 1-5) with 13 points. Elias Ralph added 12 points for Pacific. Elijah Fisher also had 10 points.

Oregon State took the lead 43 seconds into the game the first half and did not relinquish it. Fallah led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 45-30 at the break. Oregon State extended its lead to 62-32 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Kingz scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

