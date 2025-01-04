Oral Roberts visits UMKC following Skipper’s 20-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-9) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-7, 1-0 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-9) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-7, 1-0 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -7.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits UMKC after Jackson Skipper scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 92-54 victory against the Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-1 in home games. UMKC averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-7 away from home. Oral Roberts is eighth in the Summit League with 11.7 assists per game led by Issac McBride averaging 3.2.

UMKC is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

The Kangaroos and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is scoring 16.4 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Kangaroos.

McBride is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 16.2 points and 3.2 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.