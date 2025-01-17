Oral Roberts visits Sayler and South Dakota State

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-12, 1-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-8, 2-2 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota;…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-12, 1-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-8, 2-2 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on Oral Roberts after Joe Sayler scored 25 points in South Dakota State’s 109-73 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Jackrabbits have gone 8-0 at home. South Dakota State averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 1-3 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts is sixth in the Summit League scoring 75.9 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

South Dakota State is shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.9% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The Jackrabbits and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Cluff is averaging 17.2 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Issac McBride averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 23.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

