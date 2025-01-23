Oral Roberts plays Denver after McBride’s 26-point game

Denver Pioneers (6-15, 0-6 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-13, 1-4 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (6-15, 0-6 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-13, 1-4 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -5.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on Denver after Issac McBride scored 26 points in Oral Roberts’ 84-70 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Golden Eagles are 5-3 in home games. Oral Roberts is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pioneers are 0-6 against conference opponents. Denver is 3-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oral Roberts scores 75.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 80.2 Denver allows. Denver averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Oral Roberts gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Pioneers face off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is scoring 19.1 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Eagles. JoJo Moore is averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Addo-Ankrah is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 8.2 points. Nicholas Shogbonyo is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 72.0 points, 24.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.