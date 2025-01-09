Oral Roberts hosts North Dakota State after Moni’s 23-point game

North Dakota State Bison (11-6, 0-2 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-10, 0-1 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday,…

North Dakota State Bison (11-6, 0-2 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-10, 0-1 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays Oral Roberts after Jacksen Moni scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 85-80 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 on their home court. Oral Roberts is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bison are 0-2 in Summit League play. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit League with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Feddersen averaging 4.8.

Oral Roberts is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.3% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 5.2 more points per game (80.9) than Oral Roberts allows to opponents (75.7).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is averaging 16 points for the Golden Eagles.

Feddersen is averaging 8.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 23.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.