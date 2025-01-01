Oral Roberts faces South Dakota State following Oglesby’s 22-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-3) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-3) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts South Dakota State after Jalei Oglesby scored 22 points in Oral Roberts’ 124-47 victory over the Haskell Fighting Indians.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-0 in home games. Oral Roberts averages 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Jackrabbits have gone 3-1 away from home. South Dakota State is 9-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Oral Roberts averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.1 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 71.5 points per game, 0.7 more than the 70.8 Oral Roberts gives up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Jackrabbits square off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makyra Tramble is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals.

Brooklyn Meyer is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jackrabbits.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 85.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

