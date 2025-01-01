O’Neil leads Idaho State against Northern Arizona after 21-point game

Idaho State Bengals (5-6) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-4) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes…

Idaho State Bengals (5-6) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-4)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on Northern Arizona after Jake O’Neil scored 21 points in Idaho State’s 70-56 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Lumberjacks are 6-0 on their home court. Northern Arizona has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bengals are 1-5 on the road. Idaho State averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Northern Arizona makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Idaho State has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 23.1 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lumberjacks.

Dylan Darling is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 assists for the Bengals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.