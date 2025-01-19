Omojafo’s 15 lead Robert Morris over Milwaukee 81-79

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Omojafo’s 15 points helped Robert Morris defeat Milwaukee 81-79 on Sunday night. Omojafo shot 4 of…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Omojafo’s 15 points helped Robert Morris defeat Milwaukee 81-79 on Sunday night.

Omojafo shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Colonials (13-7, 5-4 Horizon League). Kam Woods scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 17, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and added eight assists. Alvaro Folgueiras shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Jamichael Stillwell finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Panthers (13-7, 6-3). Erik Pratt added 13 points for Milwaukee. Themus Fulks also had 13 points and five assists.

