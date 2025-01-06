Omar Croskey scores 18 to lead South Carolina State past Coppin State 85-77

Omar Croskey scored 18 points as South Carolina State beat Coppin State 85-77 on Monday night.

Croskey also had three steals for the Bulldogs (8-9, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Michael Teal hit three 3-pointers and scored 14. Drayton Jones made 7 of 10 free throws, scoring 13.

Jonathan Dunn finished with 16 points and six rebounds to pace the Eagles (2-14, 1-1). Toby Nnadozie had 15 points and four steals, while Khali Horton scored 14.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

