Omaha visits Wilson and Denver

Omaha Mavericks (9-9, 1-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-12, 0-6 Summit)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Omaha after Mary Wilson scored 21 points in Denver’s 79-72 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Pioneers have gone 7-5 in home games. Denver has a 5-6 record against teams above .500.

The Mavericks are 1-4 against Summit opponents. Omaha is seventh in the Summit with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Aaliyah Moore averaging 4.6.

Denver scores 63.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 71.3 Omaha allows. Omaha averages 68.2 points per game, 2.7 more than the 65.5 Denver allows to opponents.

The Pioneers and Mavericks match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jojo Jones is averaging 20.6 points, seven rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Pioneers.

Grace Cave is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

