Omaha visits South Dakota State after Meyer’s 21-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (9-5, 1-0 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-3, 2-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces Omaha after Brooklyn Meyer scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 79-42 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Jackrabbits have gone 6-1 at home. South Dakota State ranks third in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Mavericks are 1-0 in conference games. Omaha ranks sixth in the Summit with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Aaliyah Moore averaging 4.8.

South Dakota State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Omaha has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Omaha averages 6.6 more points per game (70.5) than South Dakota State allows to opponents (63.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haleigh Timmer is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 12.8 points.

Grace Cave is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

