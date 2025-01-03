Omaha visits North Dakota State following Sutton’s 27-point game

Omaha Mavericks (7-9, 1-0 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (11-5, 0-1 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2…

Omaha Mavericks (7-9, 1-0 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (11-5, 0-1 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays North Dakota State after Marquel Sutton scored 27 points in Omaha’s 95-85 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison are 6-2 on their home court. North Dakota State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks have gone 1-0 against Summit League opponents. Omaha gives up 74.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

North Dakota State averages 81.0 points, 6.4 more per game than the 74.6 Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game North Dakota State allows.

The Bison and Mavericks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari White averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

Tony Osburn is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 11.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 85.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

