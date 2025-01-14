Omaha visits Denver after White’s 24-point game

Omaha Mavericks (10-9, 4-0 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (6-13, 0-4 Summit League) Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Omaha Mavericks (10-9, 4-0 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (6-13, 0-4 Summit League)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces Denver after JJ White scored 24 points in Omaha’s 87-80 victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Pioneers have gone 5-3 at home. Denver has a 2-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Mavericks are 4-0 in Summit League play. Omaha ranks sixth in the Summit League with 12.5 assists per game led by White averaging 2.8.

Denver averages 74.2 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 74.3 Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Denver gives up.

The Pioneers and Mavericks meet Wednesday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Addo-Ankrah is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 8.8 points.

White is averaging 10.2 points for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.