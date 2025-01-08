Omaha plays UMKC after Waddles’ 24-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (10-7, 2-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (8-9, 2-0 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-7, 2-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (8-9, 2-0 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts UMKC after Lance Waddles scored 24 points in Omaha’s 85-80 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Mavericks have gone 3-2 at home. Omaha is seventh in the Summit League with 12.1 assists per game led by Waddles averaging 2.5.

The Kangaroos have gone 2-0 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Omaha scores 72.5 points, 7.9 more per game than the 64.6 UMKC allows. UMKC has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

The Mavericks and Kangaroos face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Jamar Brown is averaging 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Kangaroos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

