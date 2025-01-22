Omaha Mavericks play the Saint Thomas Tommies on 7-game win streak

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-5, 5-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (11-9, 5-0 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST…

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-5, 5-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (11-9, 5-0 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha is looking to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory over St. Thomas.

The Mavericks are 5-2 in home games. Omaha ranks third in the Summit League with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 5.8.

The Tommies are 5-0 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit League shooting 40.3% from 3-point range.

Omaha’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas scores 12.3 more points per game (86.0) than Omaha gives up (73.7).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Osburn averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Sutton is averaging 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kendall Blue is averaging 11.7 points for the Tommies. Carter Bjerke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tommies: 9-1, averaging 88.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.