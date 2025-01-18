Omaha hosts St. Thomas following Cave’s 22-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-9, 0-4 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (9-8, 1-3 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-9, 0-4 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (9-8, 1-3 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts St. Thomas after Grace Cave scored 22 points in Omaha’s 81-67 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Mavericks are 5-2 on their home court. Omaha ranks fifth in the Summit with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Harriet Ford averaging 4.2.

The Tommies are 0-4 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas is eighth in the Summit with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Sammy Opichka averaging 5.5.

Omaha’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Omaha allows.

The Mavericks and Tommies face off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cave is averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks.

Amber Scalia averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Tommies: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

