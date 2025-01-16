Omaha hosts North Dakota State following Koenen’s 22-point game

North Dakota State Bison (11-5, 3-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (9-7, 1-2 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Dakota State Bison (11-5, 3-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (9-7, 1-2 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits Omaha after Avery Koenen scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 79-69 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Mavericks have gone 5-1 at home. Omaha gives up 70.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Bison are 3-0 in Summit play. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit scoring 69.6 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

Omaha is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.7% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Omaha allows.

The Mavericks and Bison face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Cave is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Koenen is averaging 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

