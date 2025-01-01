Omaha hosts North Dakota following Harvey’s 21-point game

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-8) at Omaha Mavericks (8-5) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays North…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-8) at Omaha Mavericks (8-5)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays North Dakota after Ja Harvey scored 21 points in Omaha’s 111-65 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Mavericks are 4-1 on their home court. Omaha is third in the Summit with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Harvey averaging 10.0.

The Fighting Hawks are 0-4 on the road. North Dakota is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 20.9 turnovers per game.

Omaha’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game North Dakota allows. North Dakota’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Omaha has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Cave averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc.

Kiera Pemberton is averaging 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

