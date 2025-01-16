Olson, Vermont Catamounts take on the Binghamton Bearcats

Vermont Catamounts (8-10, 3-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-6, 3-1 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST…

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jadyn Weltz and Binghamton host Anna Olson and Vermont in America East action Thursday.

The Bearcats are 7-2 on their home court. Binghamton ranks sixth in the America East with 12.8 assists per game led by Weltz averaging 3.2.

The Catamounts are 3-1 in conference play. Vermont is fourth in the America East scoring 61.4 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Binghamton makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Vermont averages 61.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the 57.0 Binghamton allows to opponents.

The Bearcats and Catamounts square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Pucci is averaging 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bearcats.

Catherine Gilwee is averaging 6.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

