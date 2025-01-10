Olson leads No. 25 Michigan against Purdue after 20-point game

Michigan Wolverines (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-8, 0-4 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-8, 0-4 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Michigan visits Purdue after Olivia Olson scored 20 points in Michigan’s 84-77 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-4 in home games. Purdue is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

The Wolverines have gone 1-3 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Hobbs averaging 4.5.

Purdue makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Michigan averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Purdue gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 12.9 points and 2.7 steals.

Syla Swords is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

