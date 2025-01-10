Olson and the Vermont Catamounts host conference foe Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (8-7, 1-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (7-10, 2-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bryant Bulldogs (8-7, 1-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (7-10, 2-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes Vermont and Bryant square off on Saturday.

The Catamounts have gone 5-2 in home games. Vermont scores 60.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 against America East opponents. Bryant leads the America East with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 3.5.

Vermont’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Bryant allows. Bryant has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The Catamounts and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Olson is averaging 14.5 points for the Catamounts.

Mia Mancini is averaging 11.7 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 58.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.