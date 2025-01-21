Olsen, Providence Friars to host Volker and the Marquette Golden Eagles

Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 3-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-12, 2-6 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 11 a.m.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 3-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-12, 2-6 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes Providence and Marquette will play on Wednesday.

The Friars are 6-4 in home games. Providence has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Eagles are 3-3 in conference play. Marquette is the Big East leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Halley Vice averaging 5.0.

Providence averages 55.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 57.2 Marquette gives up. Marquette scores 10.0 more points per game (67.9) than Providence allows (57.9).

The Friars and Golden Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 14 points for the Friars.

Skylar Forbes is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 50.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

