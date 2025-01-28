Olsen and Iowa host Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (7-11, 0-7 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (7-11, 0-7 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts Northwestern after Lucy Olsen scored 20 points in Iowa’s 85-61 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Hawkeyes are 6-3 in home games. Iowa ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Addison O’Grady averaging 8.0.

The Wildcats have gone 0-7 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern allows 73.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

Iowa makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Northwestern has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The Hawkeyes and Wildcats match up Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olsen is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. O’Grady is averaging 11.0 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Caileigh Walsh is averaging 11.2 points for the Wildcats. Casey Harter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

