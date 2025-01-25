Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Texas following Scott’s 30-point game

Texas Longhorns (19-2, 5-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-5, 4-2 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (19-2, 5-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-5, 4-2 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on No. 7 Texas after Madison Scott scored 30 points in Ole Miss’ 71-63 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Rebels have gone 9-1 in home games. Ole Miss averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 13-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Longhorns are 5-1 against SEC opponents. Texas has a 16-2 record against teams over .500.

Ole Miss averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 34.2 more points per game (87.1) than Ole Miss allows (52.9).

The Rebels and Longhorns match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirsten Deans is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 8.9 points. Sira Thienou is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Taylor Jones is averaging 11.8 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Longhorns. Madison Booker is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 12.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

