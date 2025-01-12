Ole Miss hosts No. 18 Alabama after Todd-Williams’ 25-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (15-2, 2-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-4, 2-1 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (15-2, 2-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-4, 2-1 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts No. 18 Alabama after Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 25 points in Ole Miss’ 87-59 victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Rebels have gone 8-0 at home. Ole Miss leads college basketball at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 49.1 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

The Crimson Tide have gone 2-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama is seventh in the SEC scoring 80.6 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Ole Miss makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Alabama averages 31.5 more points per game (80.6) than Ole Miss allows (49.1).

The Rebels and Crimson Tide square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todd-Williams is averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rebels.

Aaliyah Nye averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 12.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.