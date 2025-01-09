Ole Miss hosts Blakes and Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-2, 1-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-4, 1-1 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-2, 1-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-4, 1-1 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits Ole Miss after Mikayla Blakes scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 96-78 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Rebels have gone 7-0 at home. Ole Miss has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Commodores are 1-1 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Khamil Pierre averaging 10.9.

Ole Miss’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points higher than the 35.7% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Scott is averaging 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Rebels.

Iyana Moore is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 12.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 13.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.0 points per game.

Commodores: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 13.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

