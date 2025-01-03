Old Dominion visits UL Monroe after Thames’ 22-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (5-8, 1-1 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (5-8, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on Old Dominion after Meloney Thames scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 83-67 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Warhawks are 3-2 on their home court. UL Monroe is eighth in the Sun Belt with 13.2 assists per game led by Nya Valentine averaging 3.5.

The Monarchs have gone 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion scores 63.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

UL Monroe makes 39.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Old Dominion averages 63.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 67.6 UL Monroe gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakayla Johnson is averaging 14.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks.

En’Dya Buford is scoring 12.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Monarchs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 63.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

