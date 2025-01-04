Old Dominion visits Thames and UL Monroe

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (5-8, 1-1 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (5-8, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Old Dominion after Meloney Thames scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 83-67 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Warhawks have gone 3-2 at home. UL Monroe has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Monarchs are 2-0 in conference matchups. Old Dominion has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UL Monroe makes 39.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Old Dominion averages 63.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 67.6 UL Monroe gives up to opponents.

The Warhawks and Monarchs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thames averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 23.1% from beyond the arc.

En’Dya Buford is averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Monarchs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 63.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.