Old Dominion visits Southern Miss following Rowe’s 25-point outing

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-7, 1-0 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-7, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Old Dominion after Trinity Rowe scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 73-59 victory against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Eagles are 4-0 on their home court. Southern Miss is fifth in the Sun Belt with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Je’Mya Evans averaging 8.0.

The Monarchs are 1-0 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Southern Miss averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Southern Miss allows.

The Eagles and Monarchs square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is averaging 14 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

En’Dya Buford is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.2 points for the Monarchs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

