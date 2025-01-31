Old Dominion takes on James Madison following Durugordon’s 25-point showing

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-12, 6-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (13-9, 6-4 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-12, 6-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (13-9, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on James Madison after Sean Durugordon scored 25 points in Old Dominion’s 78-77 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Dukes have gone 9-2 at home. James Madison is eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 2.7.

The Monarchs are 6-4 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion ranks eighth in the Sun Belt giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

James Madison averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than James Madison has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Dukes. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the past 10 games.

Robert Davis Jr. averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Durugordon is averaging 16.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

