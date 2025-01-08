Old Dominion plays Coastal Carolina, looks for 6th straight win

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-4, 3-0 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-4, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion heads into a matchup against Coastal Carolina as winners of five games in a row.

The Monarchs have gone 6-1 in home games. Old Dominion ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Mariah Clayton averaging 6.0.

The Chanticleers have gone 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt scoring 79.5 points per game while shooting 42.8%.

Old Dominion’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Old Dominion allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is averaging 12.6 points, six rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Monarchs.

Savannah Brooks is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Chanticleers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 13.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.