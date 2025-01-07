Old Dominion Monarchs play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on 5-game win streak

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-4, 3-0 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-4, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion comes into a matchup with Coastal Carolina as winners of five straight games.

The Monarchs are 6-1 on their home court. Old Dominion ranks second in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 58.6 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

The Chanticleers are 2-1 in conference games. Coastal Carolina ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alancia Ramsey averaging 2.9.

Old Dominion averages 64.3 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 61.2 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Old Dominion allows.

The Monarchs and Chanticleers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Monarchs.

Jayden Marable is averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Chanticleers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 13.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.