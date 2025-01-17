Old Dominion hosts Douglas and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-10, 4-2 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-10, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Old Dominion after Bradley Douglas scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 88-87 overtime victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Monarchs have gone 5-5 at home. Old Dominion has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 2-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Old Dominion is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Old Dominion gives up.

The Monarchs and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 14.8 points for the Monarchs.

Nakavieon White is averaging 12.3 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.