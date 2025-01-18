Old Dominion hosts Douglas and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-10, 4-2 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-10, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Old Dominion after Bradley Douglas scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 88-87 overtime win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Monarchs are 5-5 in home games. Old Dominion is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 2-4 against conference opponents. Georgia Southern allows 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

Old Dominion is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 43.3% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 14.8 points.

Tyson Brown is averaging six points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

