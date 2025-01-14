Old Dominion hosts Appalachian State after Thompson’s 20-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (12-5, 4-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (12-5, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Appalachian State after Kelsey Thompson scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 80-75 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Monarchs are 7-2 on their home court. Old Dominion is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State has a 2-7 record against teams above .500.

Old Dominion is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 39.2% Appalachian State allows to opponents. Appalachian State scores 8.1 more points per game (68.9) than Old Dominion allows (60.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Monarchs.

Mara Neira is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 8.7 points and two steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

