Old Dominion earns 71-63 OT win against South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Sean Durugordon had 27 points in Old Dominion’s 71-63 overtime victory against South Alabama on Saturday night.

Durugordon added 18 rebounds for the Monarchs (8-9, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Robert Davis Jr. went 8 of 22 from the field (8 for 20 from 3-point range) to add 25 points.

The Jaguars (12-5, 4-1) were led in scoring by Myles Corey, who finished with 20 points, four assists and two steals. Barry Dunning Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds for South Alabama. JJ Wheat finished with 12 points. The Jaguars, who didn’t score in overtime, missing eight field goals and a free throw, ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

NEXT UP

Old Dominion plays Thursday against Appalachian State at home, and South Alabama hosts Southern Miss on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

