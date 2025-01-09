Live Radio
Old Dominion earns 71-60 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette

The Associated Press

January 9, 2025, 10:25 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Sean Durugordon had 20 points in Old Dominion’s 71-60 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday night.

Durugordon added seven rebounds for the Monarchs (7-9, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Jaden Johnson scored 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and six assists. Robert Davis Jr. shot 4 for 13 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (4-12, 2-2) were led in scoring by Jeremiah Evans, who finished with 19 points and two blocks. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil added 16 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette.

Both teams next play Saturday. Old Dominion visits South Alabama and Louisiana-Lafayette plays UL Monroe at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

