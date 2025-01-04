Old Dominion defeats Southern Miss 74-71

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Robert Davis Jr. scored 18 points as Old Dominion beat Southern Miss 74-71 on Saturday night.…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Robert Davis Jr. scored 18 points as Old Dominion beat Southern Miss 74-71 on Saturday night.

Davis shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Monarchs (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Sean Durugordon scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and four steals. Caelum Swanton-Rodger shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 9 from the foul line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (6-9, 1-2) were led in scoring by Andre Curbelo, who finished with 19 points, eight assists and two steals. Deantoni Gordon added 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Southern Miss. Christian Watson had 16 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

