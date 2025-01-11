Oklahoma State visits Madsen and Utah

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-5, 1-2 Big 12) at Utah Utes (8-6, 0-3 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-5, 1-2 Big 12) at Utah Utes (8-6, 0-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -7; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Oklahoma State after Gabe Madsen scored 20 points in Utah’s 82-59 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Utes have gone 8-2 in home games. Utah is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 81.0 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Cowboys are 1-2 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Utah scores 81.0 points, 8.4 more per game than the 72.6 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Utah gives up.

The Utes and Cowboys face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madsen is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Utes.

Marchelus Avery averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

