Oklahoma State visits Cincinnati following Hayes’ 20-point game

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (12-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (9-4, 1-2 Big 12) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (12-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (9-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma State after Jillian Hayes scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 81-66 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bearcats are 6-1 on their home court. Cincinnati has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowgirls are 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Cincinnati averages 68.9 points, 12.4 more per game than the 56.5 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 26.8 more points per game (85.9) than Cincinnati gives up (59.1).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reagan Jackson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

Micah Gray is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.