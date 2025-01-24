Oklahoma State takes on Texas Tech for conference matchup

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (16-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-7, 3-5 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 3…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (16-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-7, 3-5 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Red Raiders have gone 10-2 in home games. Texas Tech averages 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Cowgirls are 6-2 in conference matchups. Oklahoma State ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 17.7 more points per game (80.9) than Texas Tech allows to opponents (63.2).

The Red Raiders and Cowgirls square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarengbe Sanogo is averaging 4.7 points and 1.7 blocks for the Red Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Stailee Heard is averaging 15.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

