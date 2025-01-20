Oklahoma State takes on conference rival Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (11-6, 5-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-7, 2-4 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Arizona Wildcats (11-6, 5-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-7, 2-4 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Love and Arizona visit Marchelus Avery and Oklahoma State in Big 12 action.

The Cowboys are 7-1 in home games. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 2.1.

The Wildcats are 5-2 in Big 12 play. Arizona is second in the Big 12 scoring 40.7 points per game in the paint led by Trey Townsend averaging 6.1.

Oklahoma State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona scores 8.5 more points per game (82.4) than Oklahoma State gives up (73.9).

The Cowboys and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is averaging 6.5 points and 2.1 steals for the Cowboys.

Love averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

