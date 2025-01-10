Oklahoma State hosts Quinerly and No. 17 West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (13-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 West Virginia visits Oklahoma State after JJ Quinerly scored 21 points in West Virginia’s 89-53 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cowgirls are 10-1 on their home court. Oklahoma State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers are 3-1 in Big 12 play. West Virginia is 10-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Oklahoma State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 4.8 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Oklahoma State allows.

The Cowgirls and Mountaineers match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Wooten is averaging 9.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Cowgirls.

Jordan Harrison is averaging 14.6 points, 5.1 assists and two steals for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 14.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.2 points.

