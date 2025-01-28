Oklahoma State faces Kansas State, looks to stop road losing streak

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9, 2-6 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-11, 2-6 Big 12) New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9, 2-6 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-11, 2-6 Big 12)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State travels to Kansas State looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Wildcats have gone 6-3 in home games. Kansas State scores 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 2-6 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State gives up 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Kansas State averages 72.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 74.4 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: David N’Guessan is shooting 64.2% and averaging 12.7 points for the Wildcats. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Marchelus Avery averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Abou Ousmane is shooting 52.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

