Oklahoma hosts Texas after Johnson’s 26-point showing

Texas Longhorns (11-5, 0-3 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-3, 0-3 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits Oklahoma after Tre Johnson scored 26 points in Texas’ 74-70 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Sooners have gone 8-1 at home. Oklahoma is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Longhorns are 0-3 in conference games. Texas averages 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

Oklahoma averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Texas allows. Texas averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Oklahoma gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Fears is averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sooners.

Julian Larry is averaging six points and 4.1 assists for the Longhorns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

