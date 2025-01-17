Oklahoma hosts South Carolina following Ugusuk’s 20-point outing

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-7, 0-4 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-4, 0-4 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-7, 0-4 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-4, 0-4 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces Oklahoma after Morris Ugusuk scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 66-63 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Sooners have gone 8-2 at home. Oklahoma is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks are 0-4 in SEC play. South Carolina is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oklahoma makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). South Carolina has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The Sooners and Gamecocks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Goodine averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.8 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

